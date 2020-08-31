https://mediarightnews.com/idaho-patriots-raise-over-16000-for-pro-cop-billboards-after-racist-anti-cop-billboard-was-removed/

Today six digital billboards went live with a pro-police message that read “Thank You Law Enforcement”. The billboards are located in suburb of Boise, ID.

This is all thanks to funds raised in response to an anti-police billboard that was put up in Boise, ID on August 13 and removed in less than 24 hours. The Facebook fundraiser received more than $10,000 in less than 24 hours according to the fundraiser’s Facebook page.

To view the fundraiser click here.

The anti-police billboard received massive push back from the community. The billboard depicted black and brown hands raising the city of Boise, ID up with a police car burning near the capitol building. The organizers of the fundraiser decided to use an alternative advertising company than Lamar Advertising which the is the company that allowed the anti-police billboard to go up.

Media Right News previously reported: “Thursday morning the city of Boise Idaho had a new billboard in circulation on an electronic sign by a major highway exit into town. The billboard message says “BLACK & BROWN FOLKS BUILT THIS COUNTRY (AND WE’RE DOING IT AGAIN) JOIN US OR GET OUT OF THE WAY!”. The billboard has a depiction of what is supposed to be Boise, ID held up by black and brown hands with a cop car burning in front of the capitol building. Activist Nisha Jae Newton takes credit for the billboard idea with credit given to the activist artist Morgan Baxter, a junior graphic designer for Happy Family (Nurture Inc) for the design. Lamar Advertising owns the billboard and the community erupted in fury over the billboard and it was removed before the day was over.

Region IV GOP Chairman Edward R. Humphreys called on people to make phone calls and send emails about the billboard.

He later posted as what he saw as a win when the billboard was taken down, amazed at how quickly they were able to get the company to remove it.

Lamar Advertising received immense push back for allowing the message on their billboard. The local Lamar Boise page had accumulated at least 110 negative reviews on Facebook before the review feature was turned off by Facebook.

The corporate Facebook page was also littered with negative reviews as well regarding the anti-white anti cop billboard.

Code 3 to 1 Retired Police Officers and Fire Fighters in Idaho found the billboard totally unacceptable in a Facebook post they reveal the what seems to be the hypocrisy of Lamar Advertising. One of the members of the group had tried to get a message on one of the Lamar’s Billboard but was told the messaging for left-wing Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s Recall was too political, or so it appears to just not be the political message they want on their billboards; “This billboard went up in Boise this evening. We can all agree that we need to stamp out racism, however, this photo contains a burning police car. What kind of message does that send? One of our retirees tried to get billboard space to advertise Mayor McLean’s recall, but she was denied because she was told it was too political. A burning police car is ok though? We encourage you to call Lamar company executives and complain. The silent majority should not remain silent any longer. You need to speak up and flooding their office with phone calls is an easy way to help. See the comments for their names and phone numbers. #bluelivesmatter #boiseisnotportland“