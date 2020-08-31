https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/talk-later-joe-biden-brushes-off-reporters-deplanes-pittsburgh-pa-video/

Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon for a campaign event.

Biden is expected to blame President Trump for the left-wing riots and violence.

Biden supporters have been attacking police and razing buildings to the ground for over three months, but the Democrat nominee, who has been silent for months is now blaming Trump.

“I’ll talk to you later,” Biden said brushing off reporters as he deplaned on Monday.

The 77-year-old never answers questions from reporters so this is par for the course.

WATCH:

Joe Biden arrives in Pittsburgh, PA. pic.twitter.com/0f8nvYOwl3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

