as i prayed tonight, asking God

for the solution to anarchist problem,

a stray cat climb up on a garage and

into a tree where a squirrel was sleeping.

The cat grab the squirrel by the neck and

they both tumbled to the garage roof. The

squirrel began to cry. Each cry was weaker

than the last. Then silence. The stray carried

his meal away to eat in private.

The answer to the anarchist problem is

simple. Find out where they sleep during

the day and raid them. They all have

phones. They all can be tracked.

Help S.W.A.T. discover their locations,

and let Law and Order do the rest…

