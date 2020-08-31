https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-number-of-democrats-calling-into-to-c-span-to-announce-support-for-trump/
as i prayed tonight, asking God
for the solution to anarchist problem,
a stray cat climb up on a garage and
into a tree where a squirrel was sleeping.
The cat grab the squirrel by the neck and
they both tumbled to the garage roof. The
squirrel began to cry. Each cry was weaker
than the last. Then silence. The stray carried
his meal away to eat in private.
The answer to the anarchist problem is
simple. Find out where they sleep during
the day and raid them. They all have
phones. They all can be tracked.
Help S.W.A.T. discover their locations,
and let Law and Order do the rest…