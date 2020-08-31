https://www.theepochtimes.com/jacob-blake-no-longer-handcuffed-to-hospital-bed-attorneys_3482275.html

Sexual assault suspect Jacob Blake is no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed, his lawyers said.

Benjamin Crump, who is leading the defense of Blake, said in a statement with co-counsels wrote to The Epoch Times that they learned the warrants for Blake were vacated, although the charges against him are still pending.

“Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard,” the attorneys said.

Blake, 29, was rushed to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 after a police officer shot him seven times.

Blake had a warrant out for his arrest for sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Epoch Times, when officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend was at her home but was not supposed to be on the premises.

Blake resisted arrest and possessed a knife, investigators probing the shooting have said. The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The office of Patrick Cafferty, the local counsel for Blake, said the lawyer spoke with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley and arranged a $500 bond on the sexual assault charge.

“Attorney Gravely cooperated with me to have the warrant vacated and the cuffs removed and have the deputy leave,” Cafferty said in a statement released by the office.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said that Blake remained in custody from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 on the felony arrest warrant. Deputies from the Milwaukee County and Kenosha County sheriff’s offices kept watch over Blake.

“MCSO worked very closely with the hospital and Mr. Blake’s legal team to ensure a safe and dignified environment for Mr. Blake, consistent with best law enforcement and hospital practices for security and visitation,” the office said in a statement.

“Earlier today, Mr. Blake posted the bond underlying the arrest warrant, enabling his release from custody. The hospital watch was discontinued immediately after receiving this information from Kenosha authorities.”

Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis told reporters on Friday that Blake was being guarded because he was under arrest.

“And it was for an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault,” he said.

As far as Miskinis knows, the officers who responded to the Aug. 23 call knew of the outstanding warrant.

Blake’s father said during a virtual appearance on CNN, also on Friday, that he didn’t know why his son was handcuffed in the hospital.

“Why do they have that cold steel on my son’s ankle?” he said. “He can’t get up, he couldn’t get up if he wanted to.”

“That’s a little overkill, to have him shackled to the bed. That just makes no sense to me,” he added.

Asked about the matter the day before, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was concerned about Blake being handcuffed.

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary. Certainly he’s he’s paid a terrific price already been shot seven or eight times in the back,” he said. “So I I can’t imagine why that’s happening.”

