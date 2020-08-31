https://www.dailywire.com/news/showtimes-james-comey-mini-series-drops-right-in-time-for-election-heres-everything-we-know-about-it
“The Comey Rule’s” release date is both unfortunate and hardly accidental. Showtime’s two-part miniseries, starring Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey, follows his attempts to tie President Donald Trump’s electoral victory to Mother Russia. The miniseries hits the pay channel Sept. 27-28. Creator Billy Ray all but demanded it drop prior to Election Day. Anyone interested in the truth, though, would argue production wrapped long before all the facts emerged. Maybe that was the plan all along. Here’s everything we know about the production, the timing and its intended impact.
Meet Your New POTUS
