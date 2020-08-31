https://mediarightnews.com/jim-jordan-says-house-dems-distracted-with-the-russia-hoax-again-instead-need-to-step-up-and-stop-riots/

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Democratic Rep Adam Schiff appeared on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday morning and he claimed that Russia is once again helping President Trump and Trump doesn’t want the American people to know.

He said that it’s possible they will hold hearings prior to the election and that they will “compel the intelligence community” to provide the information. He believes that the American people “ought to know what Russia is doing.”

GOP House and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee Rep Jim Jordan tweeted out today that “America’s cities are on fire and liberal Mayors and Governors refuse step up and stop the riots.”

Appearing to reference the appearance by Schiff, he added, “House Democrats? They’re distracted with the phony Russia hoax again. This is today’s Left.

In another tweet, Jordan once again called out Democrats for crime in cities that they run. This time he listed multiple cities and cited the last time that they had a Republican Mayor, one of which had never had one. We wondered how they could blame President Trump.

