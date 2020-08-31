https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/08/31/joe-biden-barely-made-it-through-his-speech-today-without-injuring-himself-and-ana-navarro-was-moved-to-ridiculousness/

Joe Biden made a rare appearance outside the confines of his bunker and gave a speech today. He is being applauded by those who despise political attacks for the way he attacked President Trump – when he was not meandering and getting lost. It is a troubling display, to say the least.

Despite some of the glaring errors noticed in both speaking and delivery — and focus…and logic, competency, and comprehension — Ana Navarro, everyone’s favorite completely unbiased and objective conservative journalist [ 5 minutes were needed as our editor last control in fits of explaosive laughter ]

ANYWAY – Ana Navarro was deeply impressed by that Silver Alert-qualifying speech, it seems.

Loving this @JoeBiden speech. He is fighting back against false Trump narrative and speaking truth. Inclusive and forceful. Preach, Joe! — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 31, 2020

While most would respond with a comment, such as ”Did you watch a past speech, because…”, it is apparent that anything short of swallowing his tongue would have earned Biden praise from his devotees.

Just gaze over some of the accolades doled out following this delivery.

Making sense, full sentences…he had me at “hello” — Maria V Yermoli (@MYermoli) August 31, 2020

Well, that is a pretty low bar for him to clear. And Joe still managed to trip over it.

Great speech, but I hope he knows he’s going to have to do a similar speech daily to counter Trump’s non-stop barrage of lies and his daily “briefings” of misinformation. — Walter Greenberg (@wegreenberg) August 31, 2020

YES! Oh man, our jobs here at Twitchy would be soooooooo much easier with daily Joe fumble-fests.

Thank you for your continued objective and hardhitting journalism during these trying times, Anda.#VoteBlueNoMatterWho #Karin4Congress pic.twitter.com/dVUwbl1ksy — Dr. Karin Baker-Thompkins for Congress🏳️‍🌈🌊⚘❤ (@ResitsTrump) August 31, 2020

That…we…uh, give us a moment…

…………………………………………………………–

Wow. Whew, okay composure has returned.

I’m betting on the poodle getting the Pulitzer Prize. — Barron John Dennison (@DennisonBarron) August 31, 2020

This does make more sense.

It will be great to competence, coherence, intelligence and class in our WH again come January 👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — pattyg (@pattymg) August 31, 2020

This – this is irony, correct?! You were being ironic…you just had to be.

can’t wait for the debates when trump has to defend his ‘record’ from memory 🙂 — F TRUMP (F isn’t for Fred) (@rus7066) August 31, 2020

You cannot possibly be making ‘memory’ cracks in a conversation about Biden, the man notorious for not knowing which state he is even in at a moment.

I agree! He’s hitting all the important points! This is probably his best & most important speech I’ve heard from him so far! #BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica — Dissent is Patriotic (@NoH8_USA) August 31, 2020

This??? This was Biden’s best speech?! Well, nothing further needs to be said about that reality.

Yes, and he did a great job answering all the questions reporters asked him. And the way he knocked those follow ups out the park. So informative!! — Jeffery Corey (@JefferyCorey) August 31, 2020

See, this is funny, because they hustled Joe out of there before he could be distracted by any questions from reporters.

But sure, try selling us on the concept that this was eloquence on the run. There is no denial taking place here, nope — none whatsoever.

You are whistling past the convalescent home. https://t.co/sGchyDDPhX — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 31, 2020

