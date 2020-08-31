http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SeUzSd0SOV4/

Joe Biden suffered another brain freeze during a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday when he appeared to have trouble reading the teleprompter.

“COVID has taken this year— just since the outbreak— has taken more than 100 year— look, here’s— the lives, it’s just, it’s just, I mean think about it— more lives this year than any other year,” Biden said.

According to the prepared remarks, Biden meant to say, “COVID has taken more lives this year than any outbreak in more than 100 years. More than 180,000 lives in just six months. An average of 1,000 people dying every day in the month of August.”

COVID-19 — which refers to 2019 — has claimed the lives of Americans only in 2020.

Biden blamed Trump for the deaths. He claimed Americans are “afraid they’re going to get sick and die.”

"And that is in no small part, it's because of you," Biden lambasted Trump. "We're now on track to more than 200,000 deaths in this country due to COVID. More than 100,000 seniors have lost their lives because of the virus. More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol. Nearly one in six small businesses closed in this country today."

