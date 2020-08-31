https://www.redstate.com/jeffc/2020/08/31/joe-biden-riots-are-bad-but-orange-man-badder/

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday addressing the widespread violent protests that have been occurring across the country. The former vice president decried the rioting and looting that has been perpetrated by far-leftist activists since the death of George Floyd.

But, of course, Biden couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring President Trump into the situation, pretending that he is somehow responsible for the rampant destruction happening in American cities. But the question is: Will this tactic be persuasive?

The former vice president gave his speech at a steel mill in Pittsburgh, PA. During his address to the crowd, he claimed that Trump was guilty of inflaming tensions after the killing of Floyd in May. “This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” he insisted. “He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

Biden, like the rest of the Democratic Party, has been silent on the riots and looting up until recently, when they realized that the violence was working in Trump’s favor. It is only now that they have decided to speak out against the actions of Antifa and activists aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement. “I want to be very clear about all of this — rioting is not protesting,” he asserted.

He continued:

“Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way, it divides instead of unites.”

The right and left have been locked in a bitter debate over police brutality, racism, and violent protests since far-leftist groups began fomenting destruction in American cities. Trump, along with others on the right, have placed the blame squarely on the left for failing to put a stop to the riots.

On the other hand, Biden is taking a page from the progressive playbook and falsely claiming that the president is somehow responsible for the carnage, which has already taken many lives, most recently a black police officer named Tamarris Bohannon who was shot in the head by a white demonstrator.

The Democratic candidate attempted to convince the audience that if he were elected, he would ensure the safety of the American public. “You know me. You know my heart,” he said. You know my story … ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America. Safe from COVID. Safe from crime and looting. Safe from racially motivated crime and violence. Safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear — safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”

Biden isn’t the only one on the left pretending that Trump is responsible for inciting riots. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Ever (D) asked the president not to visit Kenosha because it would “hinder our healing.”

Unfortunately for the Democrats, this tactic is an obvious ploy designed to distract from the fact that it is the left who is responsible for the riots and looting. Democratic officials in charge of these cities have all but sided with the rioters and thugs, giving them a wide berth so they can continue their destructive activities.

Progressive mayors and governors have rebuffed Trump’s offers to send the National Guard in to help law enforcement quell the uprisings. Many of the residents living in these cities are in danger due to politicians who are all too willing to leave them vulnerable rather than accept help from that bad man in the Oval Office who says mean things.

The American public isn’t stupid. Anyone with eyes, ears, and a functioning brain can see that the Democrats own this. It wasn’t Trump who caused the police brutality problem that occurs in cities controlled by the left. Conservatives didn’t force Antifa and other far-leftist groups to destroy communities. It is the Democrats who have allowed these atrocities to persist, and they are the only ones who can stop them. Unfortunately, more Americans must be allowed to suffer because Orange Man Bad, right?

