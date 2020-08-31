http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1JlykP4_th0/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden suffered from several tech issues after he ventured out of his basement to Pittsburgh to deliver a speech on Monday.

Biden approached the podium and spoke for a full minute, but the feed from his campaign lacked sound.

Watch:

Joe Biden / YouTube

During another moment, the feed began to play on a loop before CNN anchor Brianna Keilar cut in:

Joe Biden’s campaign is a complete mess. They can’t sort out technical difficulties at his campaign stop in Pittsburgh, PA. pic.twitter.com/u3grhOwVPW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2020

As Biden said “right-wing militias,” the technology glitched and showed him repeating “militias” six times before the network cut to Keilar, who said, “Alright, we’re having some technical difficulties there with Joe Biden’s remarks.”

CNN then attempted to rejoin Biden’s speech.

