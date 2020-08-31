https://summit.news/2020/08/31/biden-tells-voters-violence-will-continue-unless-they-vote-for-him/

The Black Lives Matter protester in Kenosha who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse says that his only regret was “not killing the kid,” a statement that will do wonders to help Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was caught on camera pointing a gun at Rittenhouse before the teenager show him in the arm, made the comments after doctors were able to save the limb from being amputated.

According to his friend Jacob Marshall, who is pictured with Grosskreutz, the BLM supporter’s “only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.”

In the Facebook post, Marshall also admits that Grosskreutz “drew his weapon” before he was shot by Rittenhouse.

“Well this literally shows INTENT TO KILL, so Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense lawyer just got an early Christmas present,” tweeted Mike Cernovich.

Well this literally shows INTENT TO KILL, so Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense lawyer just got an early Christmas present. https://t.co/vce7ceMdq9 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse has excellent legal representation now that Lin Wood has agreed with Rittenhouse’s family to represent the 17-year-old.

Wood is famous for representing Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandman, forcing CNN to settle for $275 million dollars after the network defamed Sandman over his confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019.

“I will not take one thin dime from #FightBack Foundation donations for my time or expenses. I have security team of Navy SEALS to provide security for me, my family, my employees, & my neighbors. I will pay those costs. I will not be intimidated by leftist tactics or threats,” Wood tweeted earlier today.

As we previously highlighted, footage from before the encounter shows that Rittenhouse did not shoot first and that he was being violently pursued by numerous BLM rioters.

I will not take one thin dime from #FightBack Foundation donations for my time or expenses. I have security team of Navy SEALS to provide security for me, my family, my employees, & my neighbors. I will pay those costs. I will not be intimidated by leftist tactics or threats. https://t.co/haYQEXyDfx — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 28, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

