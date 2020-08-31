https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-blocks-trump-admin-policy-delegating-cbp-agents-to-conduct-credible-fear-interviews-for-asylum-seekers_3482264.html

A federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration policy that delegated authority to agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to conduct credible fear interviews for asylum seekers.

U.S. District Court for D.C. Judge Richard Leon granted a preliminary injunction that bars CBP agents from further conducting credible fear interviews for asylum seekers. In January this year, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and CBP entered into an agreement that delegated power to CBP agents to conduct such interviews.

A group of asylum seekers, who are facing imminent removal from the United States, sued the Trump administration after their negative credible fear determinations by CBP agents were upheld by immigration judges. They sought a temporary restraining order to prevent their removal and injunctive relief to block CBP agents from conducting credible fear interviews.

The asylum seekers, four mothers, and their seven children from Honduras, Ecuador, and Mexico, are seeking to stay in the United States based on their fears of kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder by individuals who are connected to politicians or drug cartels in their home countries. They argued that the agreement between the two agencies is in violation of several federal laws, is arbitrary and capricious, violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment under the U.S. Constitution, and also violates the UN Convention Against Torture’s protection against refoulement.

In granting the preliminary injunction, Leon ruled in favor with the asylum seekers, saying that they have shown a likelihood of success of their claim that the use of CBP agents, who receive less training than USCIS asylum officers, violates a federal law governing immigration, the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Under the law, Congress requires asylum officers conducting these interviews to have comprehensive training on areas such as an applicant’s country conditions, asylum law, and interview techniques.

Migrants applying for asylum due to credible fear must show that there is at least a 10 percent chance that he or she will be persecuted based on “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

The asylum seekers had argued that the CBP agents who have been assigned to do the jobs of the USCIS asylum officers “receive less training than real asylum officers and have received insufficient training to qualify to serve as asylum officers per the statutory requirements.”

Meanwhile, the government, on the other hand, argued that the CBP agents who conduct such interviews receive training that is consistent with USCIS prior training history and experience. Yet, the judge rejected that argument.

“Poppycock! The training requirements cited in the Government’s declaration do not come close to being ‘comparable’ to the training requirements of full asylum officers,” he wrote in his opinion (pdf).

The judge said the agreement prevents any individual CBP agent from conducting credible fear interviews for longer than 180 days, which means CBP agents are unable to gain the necessary experience to appropriately apply asylum laws and regulations.

“These procedures plainly violate Congress’s requirements,” the judge wrote.

Leon also found that the asylum seekers would suffer irreparable harm if he did not grant the preliminary injunction.

Brianne Gorod, chief counsel of the Constitutional Accountability Center, one of the groups who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the asylum seekers, celebrated the ruling in a statement.

“This admin has tried to hurt immigrants in so many ways, including by having law enforcement CBP agents conduct interviews that should be carried out by trained asylum officers from USCIS. @MyConstitution & @tahirihjustice challenged this policy in court, & #today we won!” Gorod wrote.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

