Just the News CEO and Editor in Chief John Solomon filed a motion Tuesday requesting that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner be held in civil contempt for failing to produce records by the required deadline.

Solomon made the records request roughly 14 months ago, under state Sunshine Laws, seeking information on George Soros; the Safety and Justice PAC; the Missouri Workforce Housing Association and several other groups and individuals.

The motion was filed in the St. Louis Circuit Court and requests that the court impose a $100 a day penalty on Gardner’s office, retroactive to August 31 and until the records have been turned over.

In addition, the motion, signed by attorney David E. Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri, requests Gardner’s office pay the cost associate with the the legal action.

In July 2019, Solomon filed the request to obtain records of “all records of contacts between Kimberly Gardner and her staff with the following individuals and entities from Jan. 6, 2017 through July 3, 2019: Scott Faughn; Al Watkins; Jeffrey E. Smith; JES Holdings LLC; Jeff Smith; the Missouri Workforce Housing Association; Michael Vachon; Soros, the Soros Fund Management; Safety and Justice PAC; Open Society Foundation; Scott Simpson; Katrina Sneed; Phil Sneed; State Rep. Stacy Newman; State Rep. Jay Barnes.”

The court on July 31, 2020, issued a judgment requiring Gardner’s office to supply the records that Solomon had requested “within thirty days of the entry of [the] Judgment.”

