White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany sparred with reporters at Monday’s briefing about the recent deadly riots in Portland, Oregon and Kenosha, Wisconsin that Democrats are blaming on President Trump, observing the media and Democrats’ new-found concerns about the political violence that has plagued the nation all summer seems to be tied to unfavorable polling for the Democrats and their party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden.

McEnany opened the briefing listing riot-torn Democrat run cities where President Trump has deployed federal resources resulting in peace and law and order being restored.

McEnany closed the briefing with her trademark mic drop walk off, calling out Democrats Speaker Pelosi (CA) Rep. Jerrold Nadler (NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA) and CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon for either downplaying the violence or encouraging unrest in the streets:

“It is so interesting to me to see Democrats um, who once disparaged, who ignored the violence I should say, all of a sudden caring about it. But let’s not forget, um, what they said previously. Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplaying the violence rocking U.S. cities, ignorantly saying, ‘people will do what they do.’ Uh, Jerry Nadler when asked about Antifa, he said that, that was a ‘myth that’s being spread around Washington, D.C.’ It’s not a myth. In fact an Antifa individual took the life of an innocent Trump supporter in Portland. Um, you had Rep. Ayan, Aya, Ayanna Pressley saying that she wanted ‘unrest in the streets.’ Chris Cuomo saying ‘show me where it says protesters are supposed to be peaceful.’ I’ll give you an idea Chris, it’s the Constitution. Don Lemon saying quote ‘the rioting has to stop, Chris, as you know and I know it’s showing up in the polls, it’s showing up in the focus groups, it’s the only thing right now that’s sticking.’ TRENDING: “You Kill One of Us, It’s Time for Us to Kill One of Yours!” – Kenosha Black Lives Matter Speaker Calls for Retaliation Killings Against Whites (VIDEO) So now all of a sudden ninety days later, I from this podium have talked about law and order, the President has talked about law and order repeatedly but because the polling has shifted, um, now it’s time for the Democrats to deny what they said previously and all of a sudden focus on law and order. Um, I’ll leave you with this: That’s like the arsonist blaming the firefighter.”

I’m not sure many in WH press corps are capable of shame at this point, but that sure sounds like shameful silence at the end. “I’ll leave you with this: that’s like the arsonists blaming the firefighter.” – @PressSec pic.twitter.com/BPYy6Ka4pT — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020

Earlier McEnany verbally bodyslammed a reporter who complained about Trump supporters firing paintballs at Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters who attacked their pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon Saturday. McEnany called out the reporter for not asking about the violent left wing riots the previous ninety days.

After 90 days of violence and riots, a reporter finally gets around to asking a related question… about alleged Trump supporters shooting paintballs at protesters.@PressSec rightfully calls out the insane double standard and hypocrisy from the media: pic.twitter.com/HUyh5426qp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020

Complete press conference. Transcript will be added later.

