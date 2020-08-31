https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-paintballs-portland-violence

A reporter on Monday sarcastically asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany if supporters of President Donald Trump shooting paintballs at leftists in Portland over the weekend counts as “patriotic activity.”

Say what?

For those of you who haven’t had the pleasure, here’s at least one clip showing a Trump fan in the bed of a pickup truck taking aim at loudmouthed leftists on a Portland sidewalk Saturday — and giving them an instant color makeover.

Content warning: Language:

Pepper spray appeared to be on the menu as well — but you’d think by now they’d have built up an immunity to that.

How did McEnany respond?

Anyway, McEnany was in no mood to entertain the reporter’s question based on what she detected as his blatant double standard.

“It’s incredible that for 90 days I’ve stood at this podium talking about officers [who’ve had] lasers flashed in their eyes in an attempt to blind them, commercial-grade fireworks thrown at them, a church right out here burning down, the people that were harassed and yelled at — [Republican] Sen. Rand Paul, Dan Bongino — right out here, and you’re going to ask me about a paintball video when, in fact, for 90 days we’ve seen horrific violence by Antifa, a radical, anarchist organization,” she replied. “I mean, you’re going ask about a paintball video I’ve yet to see and neither has the president.”

Despite McEnany trying to get to the next reporter, the paintball inquirer pressed forward: “I’m going to ask you about it, but you maintain that the people who went into the city to conduct that activity —”

And with that, she cut him right off: “Look, there’s been 90 days of violence from left-wing anarchists; it’s incredible that today is the one time you’re interested in violence when it’s paintballs — and we don’t even know who set off these paintballs — but you fail to ask for 90 days about violence from an anarchist organization because it happens to be on the left.”

How did folks react to McEnany’s latest media torching?

Like her boss, McEnany doesn’t have a thriving fan club among the White House press corps — but Trump supporters sure appreciate her:

“I love how @PressSec schools them every single time,” one observer noted.

“@PressSec is one of the best hires in the history of our country for any administration,” another commenter said. “Praying for her and her family — what an incredible woman & mother. Press has no clue how to handle her.”

“It was fabulous,” another commenter noted. “That reporter will have flashbacks forever when he hears the word ‘paintball.’ She pointed out the contrast perfectly!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

