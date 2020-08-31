https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kenosha-alderman-rioters-looters/2020/08/31/id/984765

An alderman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, lamented to Newsmax TV that “rioters and looters” are destroying his city and referred to police statistics that most of those arrested during a week of unrest in the municipality have come from elsewhere.

Anthony Kennedy, who represents the 10th District in the city of 100,000 midway between Chicago and Milwaukee, told “The Chris Salcedo Show” that words are being “weaponized” faster than city officials can respond.

Police said that 175 people have been arrested in the week since a Black man was shot by police on Aug. 23 responding to a “domestic dispute” for offenses ranging from curfew violations to “carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and possession of controlled substances.”

Of those, 102 have addresses outside of Kenosha, including a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, who is charged with murder and attempted murder. The teen’s defense attorneys, who have said he was recruited by a local business owner to help guard his auto dealership, was being chased and attacked and fired in self-defense.

“Rioters and looters are the ones destroying my city,” Kennedy said. “And, I’m sorry, when you talk about killing, the only person who was murdered in my city was murdered by someone from Antioch. OK?

“So, when you talk about these kinds of things, the words are dangerous because their being weaponized, and their being weaponized before we can respond. The fear and the hatred are being weaponized, and I can’t respond to show you our heart and character and courage until a couple of days later.”

