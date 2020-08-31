https://www.theblaze.com/news/kenosha-175-arrests-44-other-cities

Kenosha police have made 175 arrests since rioting began over a week ago on the heels of the police-involved shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, WITI-TV reported, citing a Sunday news release.

And believe it or not, the vast majority of arrestees are from out of town.

What are the details?

Police said that 102 of those arrested listed addresses outside Kenosha — from 44 other cities, the release said.

Guess Kenosha’s become the summertime destination of choice for radical leftists far and wide.

One incident from Wednesday may illustrate the numbers a bit, as police got a tip about “several suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates meeting in a remote lot late near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road.”

So officers checked it out, and sure enough they said they found a black school bus, a bread truck, and a tan minivan with out-of-state plates — and commenced surveillance with United States Marshals. Authorities then followed the trio of vehicles to a gas station where officers observed occupants exit the bus and the bread truck and attempt to fill multiple fuel cans.

Suspecting the individuals were preparing for criminal activity related to civil unrest in the city, police said officers exited their vehicles, identified themselves, and detained the occupants of the bus and the bread truck. The driver of the minivan tried to pull away, police said, but the vehicle was stopped and officers forced their way inside and arrested the occupants.

Police said the vehicles contained helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances.

The nine individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct and are pending charging decisions by the Kenosha County district attorney, police added.

Anything else?

Of the 175 arrested over the week, 34 were cuffed for curfew violations and additional charges ranging from carrying concealed weapons to burglary and possession of controlled substances, WITI said.

More than 20 firearms were seized as well, the station said.

The riots, fires, and destruction got so bad that Wisconsin’s governor called out the National Guard to help. Some of the lowlights have included:

On Tuesday night, leftist rioters squared off with gun-toting men who said they were in the city to protect property. One of the armed individuals, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, allegedly shot dead two people and seriously wounded a third. Rittenhouse’s lawyers said he acted in self-defense.

