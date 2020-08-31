https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-5-ways-kamala-harris-showed-she-cares-more-about-political-power-than-principle

If her record is any indication, the pursuit of power and the need for victory compel Kamala Harris far more than principle and the good of the American people. Though Machiavellianism is rampant throughout much of politics, Harris seems to embody the trait. Here are five examples that demonstrate Harris’ divisive political record and the moral ambiguity that seems to define her.

1. She “turned a blind eye” to alleged victims of child abuse by clergy