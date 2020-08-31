https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/leo-terrel-trump-going-get-highest-number-black-vote-ever-modern-day-history-video/

The latest post by Emerson College following the RNC found that President Trump has tightened the race. The poll also found that President Trump is winning 19 percent of the black vote. If this holds President Trump would win in November in a landslide.

This was not an outlier. President Trump’s approval rating with registered black voters jumped to 24%, a nine point jump in the latest Hill-HarrisX poll.

And a recent Rasmussen poll showed President Trump with as much as 36% of the black vote.

JULY 2020 – FULL MONTH JOB APPROVAL SUMMARY National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 47% Men LV App – 49% Women LV App – 44% GOP LV App – 79% Dem LV App – 23% Ind LV App – 41% White LV App – 48% Black Total LV App – 36% ! Other Non-White Total LV App – 51% ! https://t.co/45keakekAX pic.twitter.com/QzbGZf4hSg — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 7, 2020

On Monday night Attorney and former Democrat Leo Terrell promised that President Trump will get the highest number of the black vote ever in modern day history.

Leo Terrell was on with Hannity tonight.

