https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/liberty-university-announced-independent-probe-falwell-jrs-time-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Liberty University will open an independent investigation into the activities of Jerry Falwell Jr. during his time as president of the institution, said the school’s board on Monday. The probe will examine matters pertaining to financial, real estate and legal transactions.

In their statement, the board said it is “committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president.” Falwell, who had assumed the role of president when his father died in 2007, left the post last week.

Falwell’s departure came following the release of an interview with Giancarlo Granda, a young man and business partner of the Falwells, who said he had a lengthy sexual relationship with Falwell’s wife, Becki Falwell, and that her husband sometimes watched when they had sex.

The Falwells acknowledged the affair, but Jerry Falwell denies his participation. The couple said Granda was attempting to extort them by threatening to reveal the affair and that they support the Liberty board and “welcome any inquiry as we have nothing to hide.”

Prior to his resignation, Falwell had already been on indefinite leave from his position following an uproar over a photo he posted on social media of him and his wife’s pregnant assistant, in which he is holding a glass of dark liquor and both his and the woman’s pants are unzipped.

In Monday’s statement, the board said they are contemplating the creation of a post aimed at offering spiritual guidance to university leaders and faculty to assist them as they “live out the Christian walk expected of each and every one of us at Liberty.”

The concept highlights the board’s significant concern over the way Falwell allegedly conducted much of his personal life over the past decade and a half. When the controversial photograph was posted, Liberty students were quick to identify the several codes of behavioral conduct that apparently applied to them but not their president.

The board’s statement acknowledged that critics of Falwell have been calling for a closer inspection of the former president’s behavior for some time now.

“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week,” wrote the board.

