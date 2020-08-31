https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/lincoln-project-gets-a-jump-on-9-11-commemoration-by-reminding-you-that-donald-trump-is-actually-worse-than-al-qaeda/

As we approach the 19th anniversary of September 11, let us look to the Lincoln Project for a solemn commemoration of the largest terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil:

A 9/11 happens every three days in Trump’s America. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 30, 2020

Which makes Donald Trump worse than Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.

We don’t know what we expected from the Lincoln Project … but it was probably something like that.

These people are so principled, it hurts.

I need that on a yard sign — MyNamesNotImportant 🧢 (@fanshareus) August 31, 2020

Well, that would certainly be one way to let your neighbors know that you’re deranged.

Well said — Marjorie Harrold (@MrsSparkleFab) August 30, 2020

Good point. — 🌊 Leo V.A. 🌊 (@Van_Archie) August 31, 2020

No. No it’s not.

let’s go down the line of who thinks this is okay: jim swift, jv last, rick wilson, tim miller, everyone attached to the principles first group pic.twitter.com/ilusvquD0h — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 31, 2020

You don’t need to compare the people who have died of COVID to the victims of a horrific terrorist attack, but of course, you can and we’ll all judge you negatively because you deserve it. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 31, 2020

You know, Lincoln Project et al., it’s possible to mourn the deaths of COVID19 victims without killing off every last shred of decency in the process.

