https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/antifa-murders-trump-supporter-in-portland

Steven covers the latest surprising CDC statistics on COVID. He reviews the Portland shooting of a Trump supporter by Antifa protesters as well as other recent attempted murders committed in the name of #BlackLivesMatter. Lastly, we update you on the Kyle Rittenhouse case, the young man charged with 1st-degree murder for defending himself from rioters in Kenosha.

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

