Blogger and YouTuber DMarcus Hammond recently asked his Twitter followers for their thoughts on this photo:

I have question, how do you feel seeing this photo??? pic.twitter.com/2ARsV67vXW — DMarcus Hammond (@dmarcushammond_) August 30, 2020

Should we be outraged? Scared? Sad?

Because, well, we’re none of those things. And neither are a whole lot of other people, judging by the responses to Hammond’s question:

Proud to be an American! https://t.co/iQ3BbeAWa2 — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 31, 2020

Hell yeah.

Why doesn’t the baby have a weapon? — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) August 31, 2020

They couldve at least gave the baby a water gun🙄 But love to see it 🅿️ — The One Who Stays In Her Lane✌🏽 (@Sequioa_07) August 30, 2020

My overriding feeling is one of revulsion and horror at the fact that the baby doesn’t have at least a little Saturday Night Special or something, how dare they leave him out. https://t.co/n3p5Q3evA5 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2020

Heh.

Seriously though, this is one of those things where people on the other side don’t seem to understand how pro-2nd Amendment folks feel about gun ownership. Every committed pro-2Am activist I know (and I know a bunch!) sees that pic and thinks “hell yeah, fam.” — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2020

Having the ability to protect home & loved ones is always good thing. Teaching kids to respect firearms, excellent trigger discipline. Beautiful family. — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 31, 2020

What a beautiful family. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 31, 2020

Perfect. Love this family — MultiBitcoiner From the Frozen North (@MultiBitcoiner) August 31, 2020

Love it… — UrbanAmericanGallery (@Urban_american) August 31, 2020

Empowering. Family, property, and the means to protect them. 👍 — Danny G (@DannyG_49) August 30, 2020

I love it because you can tell they’re teaching the kids right. Not pointing in any direction, finger off the trigger, etc. — C. 🇦🇸 (@Chelsuhhhhh) August 30, 2020

They are exercising their rights but more important they are obviously teaching gun safety as noted by the fingers off the triggers and the barrels pointing down. All good here. — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) August 31, 2020

Proud of my fellow Americans exercising their God-given rights. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 31, 2020

I sleep more peacefully believing all my neighbors in Texas are like this. https://t.co/qPV5U5MzVq — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 31, 2020

I feel happy. I feel patriotic. I feel safe. I feel pride in my fellow countrymen. — 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 (@melifix) August 31, 2020

Good parents teaching their kids. https://t.co/4AUsovR7pT — buck-Nothing better than a #cult45 (@cliffhangernlv) August 31, 2020

I feel like that family will be safe in their home. — VeryEssentialQuilter (@ConstantlyQuilt) August 31, 2020

Safe. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 31, 2020

These are people I want as close neighbors. — JazzNeurotic (@JazzNeurotic) August 31, 2020

Good neighbors to havehttps://t.co/MX7JQ0LkbY — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 31, 2020

Survey says: This family is doin’ it right.

Wish there were more photos like it. https://t.co/hdmQPJ4pev — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 31, 2020

Amen to that.

