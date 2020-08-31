http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LyiC8Ma999Q/

During an appearance on MSNBC, HBO’s Bill Maher admitted some trepidation about November’s presidential election, despite confidence from Democrats that former Vice President Joe Biden would beat Presidential Donald Trump.

In the interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Maher said he had the same nervousness about the upcoming contest as he had about 2016.

It was very effective. I saw that one gentleman, I think he was the attorney general,” he explained. “I’m sorry, I can’t remember his name. African-American gentleman and he was pushing back on Joe Biden and saying ‘If you vote for Trump, you ain’t black’ and I don’t think that is a good thing for Joe Biden to have said. He said, ‘I have my own mind.’”

“People do have their own minds,” Maher continued. “I have never been a fan of conformity. I have never been a fan of “we all wear pink on Wednesday.” We all have had to do this, we all have to say this, we all have to do this then. I don’t bend the knee, and I get that people are pushing back on that kind of stuff.”

“So look, like I was just saying, I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time,” he added.

