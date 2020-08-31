https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-man-charged-with-stalking-threatening-wife-of-devin-nunes

A California man has been charged for allegedly “stalking” and “threatening” the wife of GOP Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), according to an exclusive report by The Daily Wire.

What are the details?

According to The Daily Wire’s report, a misdemeanor criminal complaint was filed against William Joseph Burden, 58, (who is also known as William Joseph Terrell), on Aug. 13 for contacting Elizabeth Nunes — an elementary school teacher and wife of Devin — “unlawfully, and with the intent to annoy.” The outlet noted that Burden is accused of using “obscene language,” “including a ‘threat to inflict injury’ to her or her property and family.”

Burden was not arrested due to the new coronavirus protocols, but he has been ordered to appear before a judge. According to The Sun, if convicted, Burden could spend up to 180 days in county jail.

The Wire also reported that Nunes’ office told them:

That Burden sent a series of threatening and lewd communications to Elizabeth aimed at her and her children. At the same time, similar threats were sent to the school where Elizabeth teaches third grade. Nunes’ office said it hopes the FBI can determine whether Burden was responsible for both sets of messages or if he was working with someone else.

Terri Rufert, superintendent for the Sundale Union Elementary School District where Mrs. Nunes works, confirmed the allegations to The Daily Wire, issuing a statement saying:

We would like to thank the U.S. Capitol Police, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tulare County District Attorney for taking action to protect our students and teachers. We take threats aimed at our school and our kids seriously. We will not tolerate any form of harassment or stalking directed at any of our students or teachers.

What did Rep. Nunes say?

Rep. Nunes also issued a statement in reaction to the charges against Burden, thanking law enforcement for their work.

“All threats will continue to be turned over to the proper authorities,” he said.

Devin Nunes is a nine-term congressman and currently the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. The couple have three children.

The Washington Examiner pointed out:

Devin Nunes has said a stream of troubling calls and emails to his family and school district began after an activist from the left-wing group Southern California Americans for Democratic Action, Michael Seeley, obtained Elizabeth’s work emails through a California Public Records Act request and released them online in 2018.

