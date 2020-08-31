https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sen-ed-markey-takes-win-against-rep-joe-kennedy-iii-mass-senate-primary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey on Tuesday secured victory against Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a Massachusetts Senate Primary contest that pitted two sitting members of the nation’s legislature against each other.

As of 11:24 p.m. EDT, Markey had 54% of the vote compared to Rep. Kennedy’s 46%.

The loss for Rep. Kennedy represents a historic first occasion that someone within the iconic Kennedy family failed to secure victory in a Massachusetts election, according to reports.

