(PENNLIVE) — Chefs and restaurant owners in Philadelphia are sizzling hot over a photo showing Mayor Jim Kenney, who banned indoor dining in Philly due to COVID-19, enjoying an indoor restaurant meal in Maryland.

The restaurant is owned by the mayor’s friend; but the chefs fume that the mayor is a job-killing hypocrite.

6ABC in Philadelphia reports the mayor’s office confirmed that he went to a friend’s restaurant in Maryland on Sunday.

