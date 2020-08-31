https://www.rightjournalism.com/media-blackout-kenosha-blm-speaker-openly-calling-for-a-race-war-if-you-kill-one-of-us-its-time-for-us-to-kill-one-of-yours/

In a speech on Saturday, a speaker at a Kenosha rally declared that it is time for blacks to start killing white people. He said,“I love being black. I love black people. I know some of you may not want to say that … You tell us how to behave when you have taken our lives. The black man is worth something. His life is worth something. I have to say god damn it – if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours. I know everybody don’t want to hear that. But damn why are we the ones who have to keep burying ours and got to keep clean for you to see us as being human? We ain’t never did nothing to nobody.”

This comes as continued riots and protests are happening in response to the killing of Jacob Blake. You can see the comments of the speaker in the video below. As a warning, be aware that this video does contain some foul language.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke earlier at the same protest.

I see resilience. I see hope and strength.”

Unfortunately, he said, we are still dealing with the same challenges we dealt with decades ago.

“I say no,” Barnes said. “Justice should be guaranteed to everyone in this country.”

The propaganda media makes sure the masses only see the sanitized version of BLM.

Not one mainstream media reported about this statement which is an open call for a race war!

Either these Marxists don’t analyze the scenarios their statements will cause, or they consider lives to be disposable for political gain. It is a toss-up between stupidity and evil.

