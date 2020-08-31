https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/media-blackout-white-lives-dont-matter-black-man-randomly-attacks-white-man-brick-baltimore-video/

A video was uploaded to photo-sharing app Instagram Monday showing a black man in Baltimore randomly attacking a white man with a brick.

A white man is seen walking across a crosswalk when a black man sneaks up behind him and hits him in the head with a brick, knocking the man to the ground.

The person taking the video was laughing as the man dropped to the ground.

Just more race based violence against white people that we can all pretend isn’t happening pic.twitter.com/mmBGIU9KsB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2020

The man who uploaded the video “TraySavage_” captioned it “WhiteLivesDontMatter” and bragged the attack was attempted murder. “Unk tried to kill yo”

It is unclear is Traysavage_ took the video or carried out the attack or if he just found the video.

Instagram initially determined the video did not violate the site’s terms of service.

However, the video was eventually removed from Instagram.

The man who uploaded this video to Instagram is @ traysavage_. He captions it “white lives don’t matter.” I don’t know if this scumbag is the guy who carried out the attack or if he just found the video. He’s a scumbag either way. pic.twitter.com/8T5erjyKRk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2020

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The Gateway Pundit will update as more information becomes available.

