Academy Award-winning filmmaker and activist Michael Moore called on the Biden campaign to allow Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be more authentic, adding that the American public needs to see “crazy Joe” who “swears like a sailor.”

“He’s the good guy. He is all the stuff they say about him. He’s a decent guy. He’s also very funny and he swears like a sailor. The first time I met him, he had one of those crisp suits and he’s got those really good white shirts with a collar and everything, starched everything,” Moore said during a virtual discussion organized by Busboys and Poets restaurant.

“He saw me. He came up to me, so happy, and he just starts swearing,” Moore continued. “And I’m thinking, of course he’s from the working class. This is how he talks. We need more of authentic Joe. And if your campaign people, Joe, are telling you ‘No, no, you can’t. You can’t be yourself. Don’t be yourself because you’ll look like crazy Joe.’ No, we want crazy Joe.”

Moore argued that Biden saying this is a “big f’n deal” to former President Obama during the Affordable Care Act signing was an example of an “authentic” Biden moment that he wants to see more often.

The “Sicko” filmmaker expressed concern about the Biden campaign’s efforts to win Michigan. President Trump won Michigan by about 10,000 votes in 2016. Moore said his local Democratic Party in Antrim County announced it is not giving out Biden signs, which was “exactly what happened” in 2016.

“There were no Hillary signs. Finally, after pushing this issue to people in the campaign and in the Democratic Party, why were there no signs in Michigan or Wisconsin? And they finally admitted to me it was a conscious decision — we did not want Trump voters to be reminded that they had to get out and vote and stop Hillary,” he said. “So that’s why we did not give you guys signs. And when I saw no Biden signs this morning, I thought, ‘Oh my god, here we go again.”

