Days after warning Democrats that the enthusiasm for Trump’s base is “off the charts” in response to the president’s performance the final night of the RNC, filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter to sound the alarm about former Vice President Joe Biden’s waning support.

Sharing a poll from Michigan that had President Trump besting Joe Biden by 2 points (47% to 45%), Moore scolded Democrats for getting complacent in the idea that Trump will surely lose on election night.

“Someone needs to pull the fire alarm NOW. Where are the stories about Trump gaining on Biden?” he tweeted. “Below’s a poll from Fri in Michigan. Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts of Biden. Now in one poll Trump is AHEAD of Biden in MI 47-45. Yet so many Dems convinced Trump’ll lose. DANGER!”

Moore then shared some Real Clear Politics averages that showed Hillary Clinton significantly leading Trump in key battleground states compared to Biden at this time during the election. Though leftists might be tempted to blame Russia, Moore slapped that notion down, candidly blaming Biden’s failure on Biden himself.

“Check this out—during the same week in August, but 4yrs apart,” Moore said. “In 2016, Hillary was way ahead of Trump. But this past week, in some swing states, Biden’s lead is less than what Hillary’s was. You can’t blame this one on the PO or Russia. This is on the candidate & party. WAKE UP!”

As the Daily Wire reported, Michael Moore took to Facebook on the Friday after the RNC to provide Democrats a bit of a “reality check” about the current state of political affairs.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points,” he wrote. “Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

“The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan,” Moore continued. “Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

Michael Moore issued the first warnings for Democrats back in 2016 when he begged them to take Trump seriously. Given that Moore had roots in the American Rust Belt, the filmmaker knew the type of people that would resonate with Trump’s message. On Joe Biden, Moore has been critical of his ability to deliver a victory since day one.

