Professional soccer clubs in Utah will be sold after owner Dell Loy Hansen allegedly made racist comments in front of employees and others.

Major League Soccer made the announcement Monday.

“Major League Soccer has been informed that Real Salt Lake investor-operator Hansen has decided that he will begin a process to sell Utah Soccer Holdings,” the company that owns the three teams, league commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

Utah Soccer Holdings owns Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Royals FC (NWSL), and Real Monarchs (USL).

Hansen repeatedly used racist language to and in front of team employees, according to a report in The Athletic.

In a radio interview, he criticized Real players’ refusal to opt out of games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and said he felt “disrespected.”

“All I can say is they supported other issues nationally; they clearly did not support our city or our organization,” Hansen said last Wednesday. “It’s a moment of sadness. It’s like somebody stabbed you, and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect is profound to me personally.”

He apologized Monday after MLS issued its statement.

“I recognize that at times I have spoken too quickly, without pausing to consider the feelings or good intentions of others,” he said. “This is not acceptable, and I assume full responsibility for allowing my words to travel unfiltered as to their significance and impact.

“I believe that communities are strengthened by diversity. I am truly sorry for offending and being insensitive to the plight of others. I seek to do better and commit to supporting and improving diversity and inclusion in my own community going forward.

“After deep consideration and soul-searching, my wife Julie and I agree that the best way forward for the Real Salt Lake family is to assume new ownership and a refreshed vision.”

