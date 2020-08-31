https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514529-mnuchin-says-mcconnell-eyeing-introducing-new-coronavirus-bill-next

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellShutdown politics set to collide with coronavirus aid Senator McConnell: Put out the fire at the Postal Service Susan Collins faces battle of lifetime in Maine MORE (R-Ky.) will “hopefully” unveil a new coronavirus relief bill next week.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Mnuchin was asked about the collapse of talks with Democrats over COVID-19 response and stimulus legislation. The secretary responded that he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsShutdown politics set to collide with coronavirus aid Meadows blames Pelosi ‘fantasy objection’ for impasse on coronavirus relief talks President’s supporters, opponents paint dueling portraits of ‘Donald Trump’s America’ MORE have been regularly speaking with McConnell.

“Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin slammed top Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist’s words Shutdown politics set to collide with coronavirus aid O’Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: ‘A champion for the values we’re most proud of’ MORE (Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerO’Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: ‘A champion for the values we’re most proud of’ Rubio says congressional oversight of intelligence faces ‘historic crisis’ following DNI announcement Pelosi, Schiff pan director of national intelligence for canceling election security briefings MORE (N.Y.), accusing them of not wanting to negotiate in good faith and refusing to meet, according to Reuters.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans have made major concessions nearly a month after COVID-19 relief package talks collapsed.

Meadows and Pelosi, the principal negotiators, failed to break the impasse in a 25-minute phone call last week.

The Senate is out of session until Sept. 8. McConnell, during the three-week recess, stressed that he believes another coronavirus deal is needed but has not given indication that he will try to bring senators back early for a vote.

The Democratic-controlled House approved its own $3 trillion plan in May. Senate Republicans have discussed proceeding with their own legislation that would be narrower than the House bill, but have not introduced any new proposals.

