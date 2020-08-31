https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/30/morning-greatness-violence-escalates-in-liberal-hellscapes/

Good Monday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president has lunch with the Vice President

The president meets with the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security

Two minutes of hate:

Leftie elected officials in violent hellscapes blame Trump for the violence dominating their sewer cities. Anarchist-occupied Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told the president, ‘It’s you who have created the hate.’ The president announced he would visit Kenosha, Wisconsin and the lefties running the failed-state don’t want him there, both the Governor and the Lt. Governor have urged Trump not to show up. Don’t buy into the left’s narrative that rioters and hooligans have no control over themselves and have to hit the streets for a fresh crime wave because the president is going to visit. Trump doesn’t make people do things, it’s a choice. If you choose to hit the streets, you should be held accountable for your actions.

A Trumper was shot and killed this weekend in sh!thole country of Portland. A BLM rioter walked up to the victim in broad daylight and shot and killed him. The victim was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat and carrying a bag that had a Blue Lives Matter flag on it. The killer has been identified and BLM/Antifa are elated about their kill.

We found out why the cops were called on Jacob Blake, he’s a real scumbag. Blake had violated a July restraining order issued after he sexually assaulted the woman who would call 911 on him in August. Blake raped the victim with his fingers during the July incident. Enjoy your hero lefties! Police shot Blake seven times after he resisted arrest, put an officer in a headlock, and resisted non-lethal force. He also had a knife. Where are the women’s groups? Blake is exactly the kind of creep who needs to be taken off the streets.

DNI John Ratcliffe will stop giving oral briefs on election security to the House and Senate intelligence committees because partisan hacks on the committees leak sensitive information. Ratcliffe also said he has filed multiple crime reports over classified leaks. House Intelligence (HPSCI) chair Rep. Adam Schiff is angry because he is almost certainly a leaker. The trash on the HPSCI will still get briefings but they will be written despite the Democrats’ spinning and tantrums that information is being withheld.

The attorney’s for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot three rioters last week, has released a description of the deadly attack in Kenosha. Attorneys say Rittenhouse was attacked and shot at before defending himself with his firearm. A similar thing happened in Florida where a man was attacked and beaten by thugs at a BLM riot but the man was released as soon as video showed him using a firearm to defend himself.

Campaign/Election:

On C-SPAN, Dems Defect to Trump

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Calls Black RNC Speakers A ‘Modern-Day Minstrel Show’

Biden will not visit Kenosha on Monday

Race riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Arizona student group slammed for raising money for gunman

Kentucky AG says his office has received FBI ballistics report from Breonna Taylor shooting

Pollster: Biden denounces Kenosha violence after campaign ‘misjudged how important it was to the American people’

This is quite the roster. This Week in Leftist Violence and Intimidation

Trump labels Portland mayor a ‘FOOL’: ‘Bring in the National Guard’

Police officers shot in St. Louis, Chicago

‘I’m Ready To Put These Police In The F**king Grave’: DC Protester Calls For More Violence

Alleged stabber shouted ‘Black Lives Matter’ during random attack in Colorado

Rioters, looters could lose unemployment benefits under new bill

Florida cop shot serving warrant, suspect killed in gun battle: officials

Dallas Stars Admit Losing Fans over Black Lives Matter Support

Black Staff Claim BBC ‘Institutionally Racist’, Like Working on ‘Plantation’

4 shot at Kansas City nightclub where past shooting occurred

NYPD uses facial recognition to arrest brazen sex offender accused of attempted rape on subway platform

Maryland state employee fired over posts supporting Kenosha shooting suspect

Police: Shooting at Pro-Trump Rally Becomes Standoff in Los Angeles

Coronavirus news:

Northwestern University freshmen, sophomores will not return to campus

FDA chief says he supports fast-tracking coronavirus vaccine if ‘appropriate’

World coronavirus cases top 25 million with US leading the way

More than 1,000 University of Alabama students test positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed

Other morsels:

Priceless. ‘You Simply Do Not Care About Us’: Neighbors Allegedly Write Letter Singling Out Neighbor For Trump Yard Sign

Ratcliffe Says He Is Coordinating With John Durham, Plans To Declassify More Trump-Russia Documents

Banksy’s overloaded migrant rescue boat saved by Italian government

France horse killings stun countryside after ‘barbaric’ slayings with mysterious, ritual-like mutilations

Louisiana woman arrested after starting barbecue protest outside mayor’s house

Democrat Insider Details Mail-In Voting Fraud Operation: ‘This Is a Real Thing’

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

