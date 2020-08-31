https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/mostly-peaceful-mob-in-oakland-accompanies-their-mostly-peaceful-protest-with-spirited-chants-of-death-to-america-video/

Earlier today, we told you about the comedy writer who compared Trump supporters to ISIS.

We’d like to suggest that he might want to rethink that:

“Death to America” was chanted by the mob as they marched through Oakland, California starting fires and vandalizing businesses

pic.twitter.com/8JUAPPYSox — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2020

Now where have I heard that chant before.🤔 — Joseph M (@josephproudusa) August 31, 2020

It’s just like being back in Tehran.

Iran agrees with you. Go move there. — The Comical Conservative (@joke_is_you) August 31, 2020

I’m fine importing Iran’s excellent cuisine and culture but maybe not their political slogans https://t.co/GmCUEDrXht — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 31, 2020

Seems like a reasonable place to draw the line.

more peaceful protests — Holly Kiper (@KiperHolly) August 31, 2020

But @BrandyZadrozny and @oneunderscore__ said that it’s mainly Qanon that will be coming through the suburbs terrorizing ppl… No way they’d get it so very wrong https://t.co/ADvp01hr7b — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 31, 2020

Oh so we doing death to America chants now 🤔 https://t.co/xjZAsOYp0N — Tanner 🔥 (@Tbrns419) August 31, 2020

We’ve come a long way, baby.

