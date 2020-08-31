https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/msnbc-analyst-claire-mccaskill-does-her-part-to-shine-a-light-on-the-far-rights-role-in-this-summers-violent-protests/

Violent left-wing protesters might be setting fires to cities and destroying property while chanting “Death to America,” but can we please take a moment to address the real problem?

Former Democratic senator and current MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill is doing her best to shine a light on the scourge of “far-right extremists [using] violence to try to inflame protests”:

Why isn’t there more in depth coverage of this? Boogaloo and other far-right extremists use violence to try to inflame protests – The Washington Post https://t.co/PJjvbiScz5 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 31, 2020

Great question, Claire! Why isn’t there more coverage of the smattering of far-Right troublemakers? After all, the far-Left protests are mostly peaceful. It’s those damn Boogaloo jerks we should really be worried about.

And the fact that McCaskill is pushing a take that was bad when it was originally published two and a half months ago is further proof that she’s someone we should listen to and take very seriously:

As Trump warns of leftist violence, a dangerous threat emerges from the right-wing Boogaloo movement https://t.co/nu1KamqnKM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2020

We’d say Trump’s warnings about leftist violence were pretty spot-on. WaPo’s warnings about the Boogaloos? Eh, not so much.

Because it’s not happening. It’s a lie. The riots are happening FIRST. https://t.co/rJnWFhf39q — RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2020

Also, to pretend “Boogaloo” types are “Trumpists” is, well, dumb. — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) August 31, 2020

The best part? Boogaloo is not purely right wing. I know…inconvenient truths. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2020

Dems hate those!

I 100% believe right wingers have inflamed some protests. I also 100% believe this is a very, very tiny minority of the violent protests in America. Most are Left wing this year. https://t.co/YmHIBZYnTQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2020

