Violent left-wing protesters might be setting fires to cities and destroying property while chanting “Death to America,” but can we please take a moment to address the real problem?
Former Democratic senator and current MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill is doing her best to shine a light on the scourge of “far-right extremists [using] violence to try to inflame protests”:
Why isn’t there more in depth coverage of this?
Boogaloo and other far-right extremists use violence to try to inflame protests – The Washington Post https://t.co/PJjvbiScz5
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 31, 2020
Great question, Claire! Why isn’t there more coverage of the smattering of far-Right troublemakers? After all, the far-Left protests are mostly peaceful. It’s those damn Boogaloo jerks we should really be worried about.
And the fact that McCaskill is pushing a take that was bad when it was originally published two and a half months ago is further proof that she’s someone we should listen to and take very seriously:
As Trump warns of leftist violence, a dangerous threat emerges from the right-wing Boogaloo movement https://t.co/nu1KamqnKM
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2020
We’d say Trump’s warnings about leftist violence were pretty spot-on. WaPo’s warnings about the Boogaloos? Eh, not so much.
Because it’s nonsense. https://t.co/xNOKtTUxEh
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2020
Because it’s not happening.
It’s a lie.
The riots are happening FIRST. https://t.co/rJnWFhf39q
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2020
Also, to pretend “Boogaloo” types are “Trumpists” is, well, dumb.
— Dan Isett (@DanIsett) August 31, 2020
The best part? Boogaloo is not purely right wing.
I know…inconvenient truths.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2020
Dems hate those!
I 100% believe right wingers have inflamed some protests.
I also 100% believe this is a very, very tiny minority of the violent protests in America. Most are Left wing this year. https://t.co/YmHIBZYnTQ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2020