The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is throwing its support behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, making it only the second presidential endorsement in the organization’s 20-year history.

The board of directors for the NGLCC, which serves the LGBT business community, voted unanimously to back Biden.

“The NGLCC is proud to endorse a champion for inclusion,” NGLCC co-founder and President Justin Nelson said in a press release. “We need to elect a president with a commitment to LGBTQ equality, ending racism and racial violence, promoting small businesses and entrepreneurship, and ensuring a safe and equitable society for every American. Joe Biden is that candidate.”

Biden came out in support of marriage equality when he was vice president in 2012. The Chamber also noted in its endorsement Biden supports the Equality Act to expand LGBT rights. The organization endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

“Joe Biden proudly affirms an essential core value of the NGLCC: that we all deserve our shot at the American Dream, and that our economy only succeeds when it is available to all LGBT and allied Americans,” Nelson said.

