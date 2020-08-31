https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nbc-news-third-party-voters-2016/2020/08/31/id/984741

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a commanding lead over President Donald Trump when it comes to voters who backed a third party candidate in the 2016 election, according to NBC News.

The NBC Political Unit and “Meet the Press” analyzed the combined results of their and The Wall Street Journal’s poll from this year, and of the 215 voters who supported Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green Party nominee Jill Stein, about half now back Biden, while one-fifth support Trump.

47% support Biden.

20% support Trump.

33% are unsure or support a third party candidate.

NBC notes in the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan, a crucial swing state, by just under 11,000 votes. Johnson and Stein won a combined 223,599 votes in the state. Trump also won Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by small margins, 44,292 voters in Pennsylvania, where Stein and Johnson won a combined 137,746, and 22,748 in Wisconsin, where Stein and Johnson combined won 137,746 votes.

