https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/31/new-study-shows-covid-19-lockdowns-10-times-more-deadly-than-virus-itself/

COVID-19 lockdowns have shortened the lifespans of Americans much more than the virus itself, an eye-opening new study has found.

According to the study, commissioned by Revolver News, Coronavirus lockdowns are ten times more deadly to American citizens than the actual COVID-19 virus, and have devastated long term financial and social stability.

Drawing on existing economic studies on the health effects of unemployment, the Revolver study sought to quantify the net damage of the lockdowns in terms of a metric known as “life-years” and compared that number to how many lives will have been saved by the lockdowns.

… we found that an estimated 18.7 million life-years will be lost in the United States due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Comparative data analysis between nations shows that the lockdowns in the United States likely had a minimal effect in saving life-years. Using two different comparison groups, we estimate that the COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S. saved between a quarter to three quarters of a million life-years.

The news outlet opined that the results of the study confirm that “the COVID-19 lockdown measures that Americans have had to endure for the greater part of 2020 represent one of the most dramatic, consequential, and damaging policy measures undertaken in this nation’s history.”

The results are nothing short of staggering, and suggest that the lockdowns will end up costing Americans over 10 times as many years of life as they will save from the virus itself.

The lockdowns were widely accepted early on as a temporary precaution to slow the spread of the virus and save lives, but as time has worn on, many people have noticed a double standard in terms of enforcement, with different rules for different groups based on political affiliation. As new data emerges showing the virus to be less lethal than initially thought, Americans who have suffered dire economic consequences are feeling increasingly rebellious.

The media have consistently spread bad news about the virus, resulting in fear and panic among the populous, but as The New York Times recently admitted, the daily case counts heralded by the MSM have been wildly inaccurate.

Reminder, the New York Times admitted over the weekend that up to 90% of the daily so-called case count are false positives. Will Media/governments just continue to obsess about cases this week anyway? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 31, 2020

The corononavirus death count has also been hugely inflated.

Recent data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that only a miniscule number of Americans have died of the coronavirus alone.

An analysis of deaths between 2/1 and 8/22 2020 found that only six percent of COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in people without any comorbidities.

Table 3 of the CDC’s data on deaths between 2/1 and 8/22 2020 says directly that only 6% of the 161,392 reported COVID deaths were listed as COVID-19 alone, just 9,684. All other US deaths had, on average, 2.6 additional conditions. https://t.co/HOmCjblJ8W pic.twitter.com/CgZQhaWI9H — Brian Wesbury (@wesbury) August 30, 2020

President Trump has made clear that he opposes further devastating lockdowns, pointing out in his recent Republican National Convention speech that they have had a devastating effect on the lives of many Americans.

“The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation, job loss and much more. Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but, rather, it’s a surrender to the virus,” Trump declared.

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden, meanwhile has indicated that he would impose further lockdowns if “scientists” told him to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

