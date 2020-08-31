https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/nyc-schools-delay-reopening-after-teachers-union-threatened-strike?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York City schools will open on Sept. 21, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, delaying the scheduled Sept. 8 start after a teachers union threat to strike over safety concerns.

Teachers will still report to school buildings on the original return date. But the extra days will be used to prepare for a safe reopening. Remote instruction for students will begin on September 16 and in person instruction will begin on the 21st.

“There is nothing more precious than taking care of the children of New York City,” said the mayor during a press conference.

The NYC system is planning for a hybrid model of learning this fall in which some students may opt to take all classes online, others will learn in classrooms for one to three days a week and take the rest of their classes remotely.

