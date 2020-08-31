https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-york-priest-sunday-mass-affirm-white-privilege-unfair-will-worship-alter-racial-justice-video/

For Sunday mass the priest at St. Xavier Catholic Church in New York City lectured his flock on “white privilege” and dismantling “white supremacy.”

During the prayer on Sunday at St. Xavier Catholic Church worshippers repeated the words of Father Kenneth Boller, who had adorned the alter with giant portraits of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

This was a strange sermon at a Catholic Church?!

Does New York Cardinal Dolan know about this?

Catholic Priest: Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair…will you commit to helping transform our church culture and worship daily at altar of “racial justice.”

TRENDING: “You Kill One of Us, It’s Time for Us to Kill One of Yours!” – Kenosha Black Lives Matter Speaker Calls for Retaliation Killings Against Whites (VIDEO)

Via Michelle Malkin:

A tipster sent me this revolting BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday: “Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair…will you commit to helping transform our church culture” and worship daily at altar of “racial justice.” St. George Floyd replaces Jesus. pic.twitter.com/P3IoXj3GsX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

