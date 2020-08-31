https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/protesters-violence-portland-ted-wheeler/2020/08/31/id/984606

People staging violence in the nation’s cities need to be charged with the “highest possible crime” because “you have to break the fever” that makes them think they can act in the way they do, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday.

“[They] have come to believe that they have the right, as they just did in Portland where they killed a [President Donald] Trump supporter,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“I watched the mayor last night, Mayor [Ted] Wheeler, and frankly it was so pathetic,” said Gingrich. “For 45 minutes, he said there were 94 days of violence, and his answer to it was to plead with people to not be violent and to blame Trump which by the way Joe Biden did …[it’s a] totally dishonest analysis.”

The cities that are being afflicted, such as New York, St. Louis, and Chicago, he added, are “left-wing cities with left-wing mayors,” and “people are fleeing these cities.”

“I think you are going to see this continue, until we, in fact, stand up for civilization and say, ‘No, you don’t have the right,'” said Gingrich. “By the way, assault is also saying things which are a direct threat to a person. You don’t have to attack them; that’s battery. You can be guilty of assault and that’s an imprisonable offense.”

Democrats also act as if “there are no predators … that’s insanity. This is not an ideological debate. Groups of people are simply wrong about reality and as a result, stores are being destroyed … people are being damaged, because we don’t have people willing to stand up for civilization.”

