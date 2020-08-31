https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4eee901852e24a8c210a8c
The astonishing first full moon of September, known as the ‘Corn Moon’, was photographed illuminating the sky over Hengistbury Head and Weymouth Bay in Dorset late on Tuesday….
The kidnapping of Erci Valencia Lastra, sister of footballer Enner Valencia who played for both West Ham and Everton in England, occurred in the city of Quito, in Ecuador on August 17….
Queensland Police and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) were called to the business in Capalaba, 19km from Brisbane, at 5.30pm on Tuesday….
Carly McCrossin launched the ‘fly the babies home’ campaign on August 5 after three tough months in UK’s lockdown watching her baby grow without family in Australia and New Zealand by their side….