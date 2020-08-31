https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/31/oh-no-she-did-not-sideline-reporter-uses-brian-stelters-own-words-to-basically-call-him-a-clown-annnnnnnd-were-officially-dead/
Such sage wisdom from Brian Stelter.
Heh.
“To be a journalist in the year 2020 is to be a juggler.”
— @brianstelter on @ReliableSources
— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) August 30, 2020
Juggler is not necessarily the word that comes to our minds when thinking about what a journalist in 2020 looks like. We think of words and phrases like, activist, DNC lapdog, fake news, the propaganda arm of the DNC, stinky buttholes, wannabe firefighters … you know, that sort of thing.
“spinner”
“Propagandist”
“liar”
“leftist apologist”
They all fit
— Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) August 30, 2020
But sideline reporter Tatjana Pasalic came up with the perfect dig in response to Brian’s deep thoughts:
This is a critical skill in the clown toolset. https://t.co/EN968Jupsv
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) August 30, 2020
HA!
Too true!
Now, could she have been making a joke about all reporters in general 2020? Absolutely.
Would we rather believe she was calling Tater himself a clown? SO MUCH YES.
Either way, what a perfect dig. *chef’s kiss*
This tweet is first rate
— Hooch (@barrelproving) August 30, 2020
That too.
— jim palmer – #Deadname = @spiv (@spivNYC) August 30, 2020
Clowning.
Brian missed his calling!
***
