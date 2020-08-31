https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/31/oregons-democrat-governor-just-blamed-right-wing-white-supremacists-for-apparent-antifa-murder-of-trump-supporter-n868619

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) has brought deeper shame to the term “gaslighting” by blaming “right wing” “white supremacists” for the “bloodshed” on Portland’s streets following the murder of an apparent Trump supporter on Saturday night. A man who’d been let go by the lftist district attorney on gun charges at an earlier protest is the alleged killer.

Brown blamed the “right wing” protesters in downtown Portland for the eruption of violence by antifa and the murder of the man who wore a “Patriot Prayer” hat. Patriot Prayer is a local group that has put on free speech marches and pro-Trump rallies in Portland. Triggered antifa come to the rallies to get rid of the “fascists” and there has been violence when they show up and police do not intervene. When the prayer group and antifa have been separated by police or antifa hasn’t shown up, there’s been no violence.

Oregon Governor Blames Murder Victim for ‘Looking For A Fight’

Brown persisted in blaming the conservative group for all the violence, likening them to the socialist and Biden supporter Richard Spencer’s white supremacist group in Charlottesville.

The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets. Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer.

Brown failed to note the constant violence, looting, arson, and rioting by antifa and Black Lives Matter, Incorporated™ for three months in Portland. Apparently violence only counts if it’s engaged in by someone with whom you politically disagree.

Here’s video of the shooting that was somehow the victim’s own fault.

The Oregon governor also missed the “welcome party” earlier in the day, when the caravan of Trump supporters several miles long traveled from a nearby mall to drive into downtown Portland.

Antifa Mob Throws Rocks at Trump Caravan Cars

Antifa and protesters bragged that they were ready for the Trump supporters on Twitter. Someone in a group on an overpass on Interstate 84 recorded a group throwing rocks at cars below.

Portland yesterday pic.twitter.com/xmn7FuVJOx — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 30, 2020

No one has been arrested for the attempted murders of the drivers in the convoy.

‘Watch the Bridges. Watch the Bridges!’

Here are some of the “fascists” that antifa tried to kill on the highways and freeways. Note the concern by a person in the background who says they should “watch the bridges, watch the bridges.”

These are the “fascists” that antifa and # BLM believe it’s their duty to eradicate. Posted by Victoria Taft on Sunday, August 30, 2020

It’s becoming clearer that the murder of the man identified by Portland Police on Monday as 39-year old Aaron J. “Jay” Danielson of Portland was allegedly conducted by a man who’s been a part of the Portland protest scene for a while.

Person of Interest and Victim Identified

Antifa watcher Andy Ngo says that the reported person-of-interest in the murder, Michael Reinoehl, a 48-year-old a former professional snowboarder, was seen in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s downtown area condo during an antifa demonstration the night before.

Breaking: Antifa shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl was part of the antifa protest outside @tedwheeler’s condo the night before he killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson. He brought his 11-year-old child, who was armed with a bat. He was close with antifa black bloc. https://t.co/C612s1JDms pic.twitter.com/Q6iXBiZCpf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

Long time antifa watcher Stumptown Matters observed the suspected shooter making a phone call while a collection of Black Lives Matter, Incorporated™ protesters hassled drivers.

The man is masked. This was taken about 15 minutes before the murder.

New video of the alleged antifa shooter on Saturday night has been released by Portland independent videographer Stumptown Matters. It briefly shows a man believed to be Michael Reinoehl making a phone call while BLM protesters around him harass drivers. https://t.co/amfAUtrkwk pic.twitter.com/KJDPvLkL3w — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

The Wall Street Journal confirms that Reinoehl is a person of interest in the murder. The Oregonian has reported the same thing, though no one at the Portland Police Bureau has gone on the record.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a social media post by Reinoehl claimed antifa were his “brothers and sisters.”

“I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!” he wrote in a June 16 post. “We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! If the police continue to pick on and beat up innocent citizens that are peacefully voicing their objections, it must be met with equal force!”

The Oregonian reports that Reinoehl was arrested in July for carrying a loaded gun in a public place during a protest but was let go by the district attorney’s office.

“…was cited at 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Main Street on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police.He was given a date to appear in court later that month, but the allegations were dropped on July 30 with a “no complaint,” according to court records. The documents don’t indicate why prosecutors decided not to pursue the accusations. Reinoehl spent no time behind bars.”

The district attorney was the hand-selected choice of the Black Lives Matter, Incorporated™ founder, Shaun King’s political action group. It’s similar to the easy-on-criminals position of the George Soros district attorney projects.

‘We Got a Couple of Them Right Here’

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has officially confirmed that Danielson was a victim of murder. The victim’s partner says he has a different word for it. He says he was “executed.” Two shots were heard in the video of the murder.

EYE WITNESS ACCOUNT OF THE TRUMP SUPPORTER SHOOTING IN PORTLAND!

Full video ⬇️https://t.co/ejGZhVcDGk pic.twitter.com/jhz0aW9esl — Mike H. (@MikeWeaponized) August 31, 2020

A gathering of an antifa mob cheered the murder shortly after it happened.

The woman speaker referred to the victim as a “Nazi” and “facist,” giving the violent mob an excuse to attack more people.

GRAPHIC WARNING! AntiFa And Black Lives Matter Cheer The Murder Of A Pat… https://t.co/04PN3gdDEz via @YouTube — Charlie Hawks (@CharlieHawks64) August 31, 2020

Antifa Was Hunting for Patriot Prayer Members

And antifa and BLM members smashed up a gas station where it was believed Patriot Prayer organizer, Joey Gibson, was hiding. They wanted to, ah, hurt him.

Video of the antifa mob smashing up a petrol station in downtown Portland and trying to break inside. They said conservative activist Joey Gibson was inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ObrVAJqBG3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Portland and Oregon Officials Blame Trump for Violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed President Trump for antifa’s violence and the state’s attorney general did the same, though antifa violence pre-dates Donald Trump’s entry into politics. The violence has grown out of control on Wheeler’s watch. People on both the right and left are calling for his resignation for different reasons.

BLM and AntiFa Cheer over the murder of a Trump Supporter. https://t.co/gRmUqbj944 ………………..this is INSANITY if Ted Wheeler isn’t removed, prosecuted and arrested. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/nYSLJJVk7c — Joseph (@joeyyeo13) August 30, 2020

For those wondering if there are police in Portland, Oregon yes, there are. Their investigation continues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

