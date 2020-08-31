https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pittsburgh-heckler-biden-hey-joe-finally-got-basement/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh Monday where he gave a speech and visited a fire station where he delivered pizzas.

When Biden arrived at the fire station, he was heckled as he stepped out of a Secret Service vehicle by a man reportedly waving a Trump flag who was standing on a truck just down the street, “Hey Joe, you finally got out of the basement!”

The heckler said a couple things difficult to hear on video but Biden, still quick on his feet at 77, heard and replied to the heckler, “Don’t jump! Don’t jump! Don’t jump!”

The heckler proceeded to lambaste Biden about his reversal on banning fracking. Biden campaigned on banning fracking but now says he is against a ban.

TRENDING: “You Kill One of Us, It’s Time for Us to Kill One of Yours!” – Kenosha Black Lives Matter Speaker Calls for Retaliation Killings Against Whites (VIDEO)

The incident was posted to Twitter by Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager, “Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.”

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

Joe Biden delivering pizzas to firefighters in Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/SDLipueeAn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

Biden said in his speech Monday that President Trump is lying when he says Biden wants to ban fracking:

Biden discusses his energy plan: “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.” https://t.co/LBywpukq9G pic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

In response to Biden, the Trump campaign posted a video compilation by Americans for Tax Relief of Biden campaigning on banning fracking and fossil fuels.

SUPERCUT: Biden promises “no more” fracking if he’s elected President. pic.twitter.com/iWcsU2Yam8 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

