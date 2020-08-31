https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/poll-41-believe-mentally-diminished-biden-beholden-socialists/

A new survey found that four voters in 10 believe Joe Biden is suffering from “diminished mental capacity” that will allow him to be manipulated by the far left.

Forty-one percent said they strongly agree, and another 6% said they somewhat agree.

Only 37% said they strongly disagree.

Commissioned by Heritage Action For America, the survey asked voters whether or not they believe that “Biden suffers from some level of diminished mental capacity and because of this they fear that if he is elected president his administration will be staffed with the very liberal socialists given to him by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democratic National Committee.”

The results were reported by Paul Bedard’s “Washington Secrets” column in the Washington Examiner.

Bedard noted Donald Trump Jr. has been raising the issue in his interviews and a new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.”

Trump Jr. charged that the media is aiding the Democratic campaign.

“The media loves Joe Biden because they know that Kamala Harris will be in charge and she is left of [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders],” he writes in his book.

“The media loves him because they can sell him as a moderate.”

Trump Jr. quotes Obama’s White House doctor, Ronnie Jackson, a retired Navy officer, who has questioned Biden’s mental capacity.

Jackson said: “The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost. I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia. … But what I will say is that something is not right.”

The president’s son said the public should not “shrug off” the verbal bumbles.

“It’d be a joke if this was a grandfather, you’d say, ‘Fine, he’s forgetful.’ This is a guy that’s a contender to hold the nuclear football. That should scare us as Americans,” said Trump Jr.

He also accused Biden of flip-flopping on issues “to get to that next thing so that his family can profit off his next taxpayer-funded office.”

Bedard reported Trump Jr. said didn’t plan to write the book.

“I couldn’t go to work, you couldn’t do anything, so I’m sitting at home, and I’m saying, ‘Man, it’s amazing. Joe Biden’s been sitting in Washington, D.C., for half a century as an elected official, and they are pretending like it’s some sort of blank slate. He’s never done anything. I’m saying, there has to be more, so I literally started looking, and I started seeing all of these things, I’m like, man, you know, I think the American people would like to see that.'”

When Biden accepted his party’s nomination, his speech was praised widely by Democrats.

But CNN analyst Van Jones acknowledged in a panel covering the final night of the Democratic National Convention that they “were prepared for it to be a terrible speech.”

“As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

The other analysts sat stone-faced.

Oops… CNN’s Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020

Jones was reflecting the concern about Biden’s declining cognitive abilities and frequent gaffes, even as his handlers have limited his appearances.

Biden has declared that black voters who don’t support him “ain’t black,” and Hispanics are diverse, “unlike” the black community.

He recently gave a confusing response to a question about what he would say to Americans terrified by the coronavirus outbreak.

“My message is that the president has to move more rapidly. You know, we know from experience that speed matters. We know that you can’t go too fast. It’s about going too slow,” he said.

“And in order to avoid that – those very high (death) numbers, we have to do at least several things. One, we have to depend on what the president is going to do right now. And first of all, he has to tell – wait till the cases – before anything happens – look, the whole idea is he’s got to get in place things that were shortages of.”

Biden’s aides have cut him off mid-interview several times.

The latest blunders follow a career of mistakes by Biden, including once when he told a paralyzed supporter to stand up and let the crowd see him, and another when he said, “Folks, I can tell you I’ve known eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

While vice president to Barack Obama, Biden said, “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

He also identified a very important “three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S. jobs.”

