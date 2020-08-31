https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/active-duty-troops-military/2020/08/31/id/984707

More active-duty military troops say they will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

A Military Times poll released Monday shows President Donald Trump’s support among active-duty troops has declined since 2016.

Poll results show:

43% of active-duty troops say they would vote for Biden if the election were held today.

37% of active-duty troops say they would reelect Trump if the election were held today.

38% of active-duty troops say they have a favorable view of the president.

42% of active-duty troops say they a “very unfavorable” view of Trump.

Trump’s support from military personnel during his reelection campaign has slipped from the 2016 race. When he was running against Hillary Clinton, he had the support of 41% of active-duty troops compared to Clinton’s 21%, according to a similar poll conducted before the 2016 election.

Poll results show that Trump’s approval rating among active-duty troops has dropped from 46% to 38% since 2016. His disapproval rating has increased to nearly 50%, according to poll results.

The poll surveyed 1,018 active-duty troops between July 27-Aug. 19. Military Times conducted the poll in collaboration with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. The margin of error was less than 2 percent.

