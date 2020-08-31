https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-nearly-half-all-voters-are-concerned-violent-riots-will-come-their?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all registered voters in the country are concerned that violent riots could arise in their own communities, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

A total of 48% of voters expressed fears that the destructive protests across the U.S. in recent months might happen their own neighborhoods. Just 20% of voters, meanwhile, are not at all worried, while 30% said they were “not very worried” about the possibility. And 3% said they were unsure.

“Half the country being worried about violence in their own community is a startling fact,” Rasmussen said. “Not something we would normally see in 21st century America.

“What’s especially interesting about this is that it’s not really a partisan issue. It’s not that Republicans say they are worried while Democrats disagree,” he continued. “Instead, roughly half the voters in each party is concerned. That means it could be a significant issue for the fall campaign. It’s why President Trump is in Kenosha today and why Joe Biden made his comments about violence yesterday.”

The recent riots – in which buildings and businesses have been destroyed and over a dozen people have been killed – have stemmed from the ongoing protest movement that arose following the police-involved death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died in late May.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from August 27-29, 2020.

