Law enforcement officials in Portland are investigating a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a right-wing protester who was killed over the weekend during political protests in the city.

The Oregonian reported that police are investigating 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, who was previously accused of apparent weapons violations during a Portland protest earlier this year, in connection with the events that transpired on Saturday night.

“Sources familiar with the case but not authorized to speak said police are investigating Reinoehl,” The Oregonian reported. “A family member also identified him as a man captured in photos and video seen leaving the shooting scene shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.”

Reinoehl has not been charged with any crime related to Saturday night’s incident, although that could change depending on the police’s investigation.

On his Instagram account, Reinoehl identified himself as being part of Antifa and espoused strong support for the far-left Black Lives Matter movement by sharing Black Lives Matter posts and repeatedly using #BlackLivesMatter in his posts (examples here, here, here, here, here, here, and here).

In one Instagram post, Reinoehl wrote in part: “I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for.”

The full post stated:

Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight. There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! If the police continue to pick on and beat up innocent citizens that are peacefully voicing their objections, it must be met with equal force! We are currently living through a crucial point in Humanities evolution. We truly have an opportunity right now to fix everything. But it will be a fight like no other! It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties. I was in the army and I hated it. I did not feel like fighting for them would ever be a good cause. Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms. This is a Cause to fight for This truly is fighting for my country! I have children that need to live in a world run by Common Sense and human decency. And I will do anything to make sure that happens. Now is the time to change the course of humanity. If we fold now just because they show some Force we will be lost for another hundred years. And I don’t think the planet will let us live that long if we don’t straighten shit up. Please be safe strong and United. I love you all❤️💪🙏 #Antifa #blaklivesmatter #f**kthepolice

The attack was just the latest example of violence breaking out in Democrat-controlled cities across the country. President Donald Trump offered assistance to Portland Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler before the attack happened, but Wheeler told him to “stay away.”

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has failed to condemn Black Lives Matter and Antifa by name for the recent violence, looting, and rioting that has taken place at their events. Wheeler responded to the Saturday shooting by blaming Trump for the violence.

